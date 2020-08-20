MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets dip as financial shares weigh

By Ateeq Shariff

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Thursday hurt by losses in financial shares, although the Abu Dhabi index bucked the trend to close higher.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI slipped 0.1%, with Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE sliding 4.5% and Riyad Bank 1010.SE losing 2.2%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI fell 0.5%, weighed down by a 1.2% fall in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and a 2.6% drop in logistic firm Aramex ARMX.DU.

On Wednesday, the United Arab Emirates recorded its highest daily number of COVID-19 infections in more than a month, a day after the health minister warned cases may rise.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI gained 0.9%, driven by a 6.5% jump in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD and a 6% rise in Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD.

The Abu Dhabi government is in talks with banks for a new international bond issue, Reuters reported, citing sources, having already raised $10 billion via debt issues this year to prop up its finances amid low oil prices and the coronavirus crisis.

The Qatari index .QSI lost 0.5%, with 15 of 20 stocks on the index declining. Lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA retreated 1.3%, while Commercial Bank COMB.QA slid 1.9%.

** Kuwait, Bahrain and Egypt were closed for a public holiday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.1% to 7,843 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 0.9% to 4,543 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 0.5% to 2,236 points

QATAR

.QSI eased 0.5% to 9,767 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.1% to 4,012 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

