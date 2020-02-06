World Markets

MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets decline; Qatar falls to over 2-month low

Maqsood Alam Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FAISAL AL NASSER

Most major gulf stock markets slipped in early trade on Thursday after a slew of poor corporate earnings, with Qatar's index falling the most among regional equities.

The Qatari index .QSI dropped 0.7% to a more than two-month low. United Development UDCD.QA slumped 10% after reporting a nearly 16% drop in its annual profit.

The Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA lost 0.9%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI ticked down 0.2%, as lender Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE dropped 5% to become the top loser on the index after it missed full-year profit estimates.

The lender said annual profit rose to 3.12 billion riyals ($831.69 million) from 1.4 billion riyals a year ago. However, the figure was lower than an average analyst estimate of 3.35 billion riyals, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Oil behemoth Saudi Aramco 2222.SE was 0.3% lower at 33.55 riyals, the lowest since it started trading on Dec. 11.

However, Saudi Cement 3030.SE jumped 4.6% after it proposed a higher dividend of 2 riyals per share for the second half, compared with 1.75 riyals a year ago.

The Abu Dhabi Index .ADI edged down 0.1%, with Abu Dhabi Aviation ADAVIATION.AD decreasing 9.9% and Emirates Telecommunications Group ETISALAT.AD losing 0.1%.

Dubai's index .DFMGI was flat. Lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU slipped 1.1%, while Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rose 1.3%.

Emaar Properties, commenting on the potential sale of assets to National Central Cooling Co (Tabreed) TABR.DU, said it was exploring various financing options in a strategy to streamline business.

Reuters on Wednesday reported that Tabreed was in advanced talks to buy Emaar Properties' district cooling business. Tabreed was down 1.4%.

