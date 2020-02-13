World Markets

MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets dampened by disappointing earnings

Ateeq Shariff Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE

Most major Gulf markets were subdued on Thursday, digesting disappointing earnings at major companies.

The Dubai index .DFMGI slipped 0.2% with its largest listed developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU losing 1%, while its unit Emaar Malls EMAA.DU was down 1.7%.

Emaar Properties posted a 1.7% fall in fourth-quarter profit to 1.76 billion dirhams on Wednesday, compared to 1.79 billion dirhams year ago.

Dubai is expected to see the biggest number of new homes completed in more than a decade this year, adding to pressure on a once-booming but now struggling property sector, a Knight Frank report said.

Rival DAMAC Properties DAMAC.DU, which reported its first annual loss since 2010 on Tuesday, opened down 0.8%.

However, Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU added 0.5% after it posted a rise in annual profit.

Saudi Arabia's main share index .TASI traded flat with energy and financial stocks moving sideways. However, Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company 2380.SE shares dropped 8.6%, making them the biggest fallers on the index.

The stock saw its biggest fall in over six months after Rabigh swung to a net loss of 544 million riyals in 2019, from a profit of 669 million riyals in 2018.

Meanwhile, Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE rose 0.6% and the kingdom's largest lender National Commercial Bank 1180.SE was up 0.3%.

Qatar's index .QSI dipped 0.3%. Industries Qatar IQCD.QA dropped a further 1.5%, a day after it saw its biggest decline in six months as 2019 profits almost halved from a year earlier.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI eased 0.3%. First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the country's largest lender, fell 0.3%, while Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD was down 0.4%, a day after it posted a marginal rise in fourth-quarter profit.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497129;))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

More from Reuters


Most Popular