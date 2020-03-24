MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf indexes rebound in line with oil, global stocks

By Ateeq Shariff

March 24 (Reuters) - Most major bourses in the Gulf rebounded on Tuesday, mirroring gains in oil and global equities, as investors pinned hopes on unprecedented stimulus steps by the U.S Federal Reserve to ease strains in financial markets amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In its latest mould-breaking step, the Fed offered to buy unlimited amounts of assets to steady markets and expanded its mandate to corporate and municipal bonds and backstop a series of other measures.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up by 90 cents a barrel, or 3.2%, to $27.93 by 1225 GMT.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI jumped 6.1%, boosted by a 9.5% surge in top lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 6.8% rise in Emirates Telecommunications ETISALAT.AD.

On Sunday, the United Arab Emirates approved an additional 16 billion dirhams ($4.36 billion) for a total stimulus package of 126 billion dirhams to counter the coronavirus outbreak, the UAE vice president tweeted after a cabinet meeting.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI gave up early gains to close 0.1% down. sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU dropped 4.8%, while the United Arab Emirates' only listed airline Air Arabia AIRA.DU lost 4.1%.

Dubai Airports and Abu Dhabi Airport said they would suspend all passenger flights as of 11:59 p.m. local time on Thursday for two weeks, with the exception of evacuation flights, as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI advanced 3.4%. State-owned Saudi Aramco 2222.SE and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gained 3.2% and 2.5%, respectively.

The kingdom's central bank announced on Monday it would provide financing for micro, small and medium enterprises amounting to 13.3 billion riyals ($3.54 billion), Reuters reported citing state TV El Akhbariya.

The Qatari index .QSI edged up 0.2%, supported by a 1.9% gain in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and a 3% rise in Qatar Electricity and Water QEWC.QA.

However, the gains were capped by losses at Commercial Bank COMB.QA, which plunged 6.7% as the stock traded ex-dividend.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 dropped 2.8% with 25 of thirty stocks declining. Commercial International Bank COMI.CA slid 4.6%, while Talaat Mostafa TMGH.CA tumbled 6.5%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 3.4% to 6,194 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI leapt 6.1% to 3,651 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI slipped 0.1% to 1,713 points

QATAR

.QSI added 0.2% to 8,276 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 2.8% to 9,770 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 2.1% to 1,360 points

OMAN

.MSI eased 0.4% to 3,554 points

KUWAIT

.BKP climbed 5.1% to 5,201 points

($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham)

