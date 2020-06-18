MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf indexes gain ahead of OPEC+ meet

By Ateeq Shariff

June 18 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf closed on a positive note on Thursday, reversing losses earlier in the session, ahead of a meeting between OPEC producers and their allies to discuss future output strategy.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, are expected to hold an online meeting later on Thursday to discuss the future of a record 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) output cut.

The benchmark index .TASI in Saudi Arabia rose 0.6%, with oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE gaining 1.4% and petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) 2010.SE advancing 2.5%.

On Wednesday, Aramco completed its purchase of a 70% stake in SABIC for $69.1 billion and extended the payment period by three years to 2028.

Meanwhile, the kingdom's crude oil exports in April rose to 10.237 million barrels per day (bpd) from 7.391 million bpd in March, official data showed on Thursday.

The Qatari index .QSI gained 1%, led by a 2.1% increase in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and a 2.3% rise in petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

In Dubai, the index .TASI added 0.4%, supported by a 3% rise in lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and a 2.1% increase in sharia-compliamt lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI, however, bucked the trend, to close 0.7% down. First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD, the United Arab Emirates' largest lender, retreated 1.7%, while aquaculture firm International Holding IHC.AD slid 3.9%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 lost 0.4%, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA losing 0.3% and Talaat Mostafa Holding TMGH.CA retreating 2.4%.

The Egyptian government is looking to raise a loan of more than $1 billion, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the deal.

The financing plan comes as Egypt's economy is suffering from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, which has badly hit its tourism and construction sectors.

