MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf bourses track energy prices higher

By Shakeel Ahmad

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Gulf region's most major stock markets closed higher on Wednesday as investors' risk appetite increased on rising oil prices.

Benchmark Brent oil climbed above $100 a barrel after Saudi Arabia suggested this week that OPEC could consider cutting output in response to poor liquidity in the crude futures market and fears about a global economic downturn.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI added 0.2% with Saudi Aramco 2222.SE trading 2% higher.

The kingdom's energy index .TENI gained 1.8% on Wednesday.

Abu Dhabi index .FTFADGI edged 0.2% lower, falling for an eighth session in nine as investors continued to book profits after the index hit an all-time high earlier this month.

Shares of International Holding Co IHC.AD, the most valuable company on the Abu Dhabi bourse with a market capitalisation of around $170 billion, dropped 0.4%. The conglomerate has risen about 125% so far this year after it made 70 acquisitions at a total value of 10 billion dirhams ($2.72 billion) this year.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced 0.9% after its blue-chip stock Emaar Properties EMAR.DU jumped 3.3% to its biggest intraday gain in over a month.

The developer said on Tuesday its deal to sell Namshi will result in net profit of 628.7 million dirhams. The company earlier said it was selling fashion e-commerce venture Namshi to Noon, an e-commerce company backed by Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar and Saudi Arabian sovereign fund the Public Investment Fund.

The Qatari index .QSI rebounded 0.4%, snapping a three-day losing streak with petrochemical firms Industries Qatar IQCD.QA and Mesaieed Petrochemical MPHC.QA climbing 1.4% and 1.7%, respectively, on the back of rising gas prices.

The Qatari market returned to the positive side thanks to the higher natural gas prices, said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst of XTB MENA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 closed 0.3% lower extending losses for a second session.

The index, which is down more than 15% so far this year, has come under pressure because of a sharp slide in foreign portfolio investor holdings and rising costs of key commodity imports, especially since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.2% to 12,444

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.2% to 10,002

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.9% to 3,422

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.4% to 13,650

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 0.3% to 10,105

BAHRAIN

.BAX was flat at 1,901

OMAN

.MSX30 lost 1.1% to 4,552

KUWAIT

.BKP dropped 0.8% to 8,741

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Shakeel Ahmad in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((shakeel.ahmad@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.