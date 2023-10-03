News & Insights

MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf bourses shrug off rate worries; Saudi falls

October 03, 2023 — 04:17 am EDT

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets edged higher in early trade on Tuesday despite worries over higher U.S interest rates for a longer period, although the Saudi index was on course to fall for a fourth session.

U.S. Fed officials said monetary policy will for "some time" to bring inflation back down to the central bank's 2% target.

The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council's monetary policy is usually guided by the Fed's decision as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.3%, weighed down by a 0.6% fall in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE and a 0.4% decrease in Alinma Bank 1150.SE.

Oil prices - which fuel the Gulf economy - slipped by around 1% in early Asian trade, after falling to a three-week low in the previous session, on a stronger dollar, rising U.S. bond yields and mixed supply signals.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI added 0.1%.

Abu Dhabi's non-oil economic growth surged to 12.3% in the second quarter, data showed on Monday, supporting overall GDP growth in the period of 3.5% year-on-year, as the city-state accelerates efforts to diversify away from hydrocarbons.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI rose 0.3%, helped by a 1.7% rise in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

The Qatari index .QSI added 0.3%, with the Gulf's biggest lender, Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, rising 0.8%.

Qatar reported a balance of payments surplus of 7.9 billion riyals ($2.17 billion) in the second quarter, the central bank said on Sunday.

