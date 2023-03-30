MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf bourses poised for weekly gain on firmer oil

By Shamsuddin Mohd

March 30 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets closed higher on Thursday, in line with global peers and firmer oil prices, amid improving investor sentiment underpinned by hopes the banking sector crisis is over.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for gulf's financial markets, rose on Thursday as a surprise drop in U.S. crude stockpiles and a halt in exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region offset a smaller-than-expected cut to Russian supplies.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were up 49 cents, or 0.63%, to $78.77 a barrel at 1145 GMT.

Separately, in an effort to move to next generation leadership, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has appointed his eldest son Sheikh Khaled as crown prince of Abu Dhabi and named his brothers to top roles, state media said on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI rose 0.8%, led by financials and healthcare stocks, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, Saudi Arabia's second-largest lender by assets, and the Kingdom's largest lender by assets Saudi National Bank 1180.SE gaining 1.7% and 2.2%, respectively, while Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE was up 2.4%.

The index logged a weekly gain of 1.4%, which led to a solid monthly gain of 4.8%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced 0.7%, gaining for a third consecutive session, boosted by solid gains in real estate and utilities stocks.

The blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU jumped 2.3%, and Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation EMPOWER.DU ended 1.2% higher.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI added 0.2%, after closing flat on Wednesday, supported by a 0.8% gain in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the UAE's largest lender, and a 4.3% hike in Alpha Dhabi Holding ALPHADHABI.AD.

ADNOC Gas ADNOCGAS.AD was up 1% after reporting a 32% increase in its 2022 core earnings on a pro forma basis.

The benchmark stock index .QSI in Qatar closed almost flat, as financial and telecoms stocks moved sideways, with sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA increasing nearly 3%, while telecoms operator Ooredoo ORDS.QA fell 2.9%.

The benchmark registered a weekly gain of 2.1% but fell 3.4% on monthly basis.

Qatari stock market could see fewer gains as natural gas prices remain under pressure, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

Elsewhere, Qatar's state-owned energy firm QatarEnergy on Wednesday signed a deal to acquire stakes in two Canadian offshore explorations block from ExxonMobil XOM.N.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30, closed flat, with Commercial International Bank (CIB) COMI.CA, Egypt's biggest private bank, climbing 2.2%, while electronic payments provider Fawry FWRY.CA declining 2.6%.

The Index recorded an impressive weekly rise of 5.1% but fell 3.4% on monthly basis.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.8% to 10,590

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI was up 0.2% to 9,478

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.7% to 3,426

QATAR

.QSI was flat at 10,213

EGYPT

.EGX30 flat at 16,419

BAHRAIN

.BAX eased 0.4% to 1,887

OMAN

.MSX30 edged up 0.2% 4,863

KUWAIT

.BKP inched up 0.5% to 7,822

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

