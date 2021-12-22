MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf bourses in red on Omicron worries

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf gave up early gains to end lower on Wednesday due to concerns over surging number of Omicron coronavirus variant cases around the world.

Governments globally have tightened social mobility restrictions and made urgent pleas for citizens to get vaccinated as Omicron emerges as the dominant strain of the coronavirus, upending reopening plans that many hoped would herald the start of a post-pandemic era in 2022.

Israel is to offer a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to people older than 60 or with compromised immune systems, and to health workers, as part of a drive to ramp up the shots and outpace the spread of the variant.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.5%, ending two sessions of gains, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE retreating 1.3%, while Sahara International Petrochemical Co 2310.SE slipped 3.5%, a day after it traded ex-dividend.

However, Saudi Investment Bank 1030.SE surged 9.1%, to become the top gainer on the index, following its proposal to increase capital and a dividend of 0.70 riyal per share for 2021.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI fell 0.8%, dragged down by a 2.6% drop in top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and a 1.3% decrease in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

"The market is continuing its price correction after failing to break above its recent peak last week. A globally cautious sentiment is pulling the main index down," said Wael Makarem, senior market strategist at Exness.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI lost 0.7%, hit by a 4.1% decline in Emirates Telecommunications Group ETISALAT.AD.

The Qatari index .QSI gained 0.3%, supported by a 0.6% rise in the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 added 0.9%, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA closing 0.7% higher.

Investors return to the market after this week's price corrections. However, the market direction remains clouded by the rising impact of Omicron and stagnating oil prices, said Makarem.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI fell 0.5% to 11,204 ABU DHABI .ADI dropped 0.7% to 8,399 DUBAI .DFMGI down 0.8% to 3,126 QATAR .QSI added 0.3% to 11,684 EGYPT .EGX30 rose 0.9% to 11,631 BAHRAIN .BAX was up 0.5% to 1,778 OMAN .MSX30 rose 0.9% to 4,110 KUWAIT .BKP gained 0.6% to 7,632 (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

