MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf bourses gain on strong earnings

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Thursday following a slew of upbeat corporate earnings, although regional tensions and dampened hopes of early rate cuts by the Federal Reserve limited gains.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI was up 0.4%, with oil behemoth Saudi Aramco 2222.SE rising 0.6%, while dual-listed operator Americana Restaurants International 6015.SE jumped about 10% after it set a one-time special dividend of alongside annual a regular payout.

The fast food restaurant operator in the Middle East and Kazakhstan reported full-year net profit attributable to shareholders of $259.5 million, little changed from 2022.

Separately, Saudi Arabia's Modern Mills Company is seeking to raise up to 1.178 billion riyals ($314.12 million) from its planned initial public offering priced between 44 riyals and 48 riyals a share.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI added 0.2%, led by a 13.5% surge in Americana Restaurants International AMR.AD.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 0.6% increase in top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, while Union Properties UPRO.DU soared 12.4%, its biggest intraday rise since July if the gains hold.

The real estate developer on Wednesday recorded an annual net profit of 811 million dirhams ($220.82 million), up from 30 million dirhams in 2022.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI dropped 0.4%, as most of its constituents were in negative territory including Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA, which was down 1.3%.

Elsewhere, Gulf International Services GISS.QA slid 5.4%, falling the most since September, despite posting a rise in full-year profit.

Data On Tuesday showed U.S. core consumer prices in January stayed at nearly double the Fed's 2% target, forcing investors to reassess their rate cut expectations.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates usually mirror any monetary policy change in the United States.

