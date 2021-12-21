MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf bourses fall on Omicron worries

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Tuesday, as investors worried over surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

As Omicron remains the biggest cause for investor caution, economic growth forecasts are being reviewed lower, Farah Mourad, senior market analyst of XTB MENA, said.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI dropped 1.2%, dragged down by a 5% fall in telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD and a 0.5% decrease in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI edged down 0.1%, hit by a 3.2% fall in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates said on Monday it would use new criteria to supervise banks' exposure to real estate, a crucial contributor the Gulf state's economy that has been sluggish for years.

The regulator will give banks one year to enhance their practices to meet the requirements, starting from Dec. 30.

The Qatari index .QSI eased 0.1%, with sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA losing 0.5%.

Separately, Qatar plans to invest at least $10 billion in U.S. ports and has approached international banks for financing, three finance sources said.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.8%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE closing 1.6% higher and Saudi National Bank 1180.SE, the Gulf's largest lender, rising 1%.

Oil prices rebounded after a sharp fall in the previous session, although the market was still cautious because of the rapid spread of Omicron. O/R

Compliance by the OPEC+ group of producers with oil production cuts rose to 117% in November from 116% a month earlier, two sources from the group told Reuters, indicating output levels remain well below agreed targets.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 added 0.4%, with Talaat Mostafa Group Holding TMGH.CA gaining 2%.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI added 0.8% to 11,261 ABU DHABI .ADI dropped 1.2% to 8,459 DUBAI .DFMGI fell 0.1% to 3,152 QATAR .QSI eased 0.1% to 10,118 EGYPT .EGX30 rose 0.4% to 11,525 BAHRAIN .BAX lost 0.1% to 1,770 OMAN .MSX30 rose 0.6% to 4,075 KUWAIT .BKP added 0.9% to 7,590

