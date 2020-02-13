MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf bourses ease on lacklustre results

By Ateeq Shariff

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets retreated on Thursday, as weak corporate earnings continue to weigh on investor sentiment, while Dubai bucked the trend supported by Dubai Islamic Bank.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI was down 0.5%, led by a 2% fall in Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE and a 0.5% dip in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company (PetroRabigh) 2380.SE plunged 10%, its biggest intraday fall since May 2017. The firm swung to a net loss of 544 million riyals ($145.04 million) in 2019, from a profit of 669 million riyals in 2018.

Qatar's index .QSI dropped 1.1%, as most of the stocks on the index declined. Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and Industries Qatar IQCD.QA both were down 2.1%.

On Wednesday, the latter saw its biggest decline in six months as 2019 profits almost halved from a year earlier.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI eased 0.6%, hurt by a 0.9% fall in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD. On Wednesday, the lender sold 450 million pounds ($584.06 million) of three-year sterling-denominated bonds at 98 basis points (bps) over UK gilts.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI reversed its course to close up 0.1% with Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU rising 0.7%, following its board approval to increase foreign ownership limit to 40% from 25%.

However, the gains were capped by losses at real estate stocks including Emaar Properties EMAR.DU, which was down 0.3%. The developer reported a marginal decrease in fourth-quarter profit to 1.76 billion dirhams ($479.20 million) on Wednesday, down from 1.79 billion dirhams year ago.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 edged up 0.1%, supported by its top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA, which gained 0.2%.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI fell 0.5% to 7,874 points ABU DHABI .ADI lost 0.6% to 5,037 points DUBAI .DFMGI up 0.1% to 2,734 points QATAR .QSI dropped 1.1% to 9,847 points EGYPT .EGX30 up 0.1% to 13,859 points BAHRAIN .BAX edged up 0.1% to 1,663 points OMAN .MSI added 0.5% to 4,128 points KUWAIT .BKP was down 0.2% at 6,898 points ($1 = 0.7705 pounds) ($1 = 3.7506 riyals) ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497129;))

