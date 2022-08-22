World Markets

MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf bourses ease on growth worries

Contributor
Ateeq Shariff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stringer .

Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell on Monday on concerns that inflation-busting interest-rate hikes in the United States and Europe will weaken the global economy.

By Ateeq Shariff

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell on Monday on concerns that inflation-busting interest-rate hikes in the United States and Europe will weaken the global economy.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell headlines a host of policymakers at a symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming later in the week, with expectations growing of further rate hikes rather than a pivot to a more dovish policy.

A Reuters poll of economists forecast the Fed will raise rates by 50 basis points in September, with the risks skewed towards a higher peak.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI dropped 1.2% with most of its stocks in negative territory including Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA, which was down 1.4%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI finished 0.3% lower, hit by a 1.2% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

Emaar Properties said on Saturday it is selling fashion e-commerce venture Namshi to Noon, an e-commerce company backed by Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar and Saudi Arabian sovereign fund the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Emaar said in a bourse filing its board has in principle approved the sale, which values Namshi at $335.2 million, as a divestment to a related party.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI fell 0.4%, with telecoms firm e& ETISALAT.AD, formerly known as Emirates Telecommunications Group, dropping 1%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI reversed early losses to edge 0.1% higher, helped by a 0.9% rise in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

However, the index's gains were limited by a 1.2% fall in Saudi Aramco 2222.SE as the oil giant went ex-dividend.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 declined 0.9%, with top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA retreating 2.1%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI firmed 0.1% to 12,560

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.4% to 10,041

DUBAI

.DFMGI down 0.3% to 3,408

QATAR

.QSI dropped 1.2% to 13,801

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 0.9% to 10,246

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.1% to 1,900

OMAN

.MSX30 gained 0.3% to 4,617

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.5% to 8,659

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular