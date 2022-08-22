MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf bourses ease on growth worries

By Ateeq Shariff

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell on Monday on concerns that inflation-busting interest-rate hikes in the United States and Europe will weaken the global economy.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell headlines a host of policymakers at a symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming later in the week, with expectations growing of further rate hikes rather than a pivot to a more dovish policy.

A Reuters poll of economists forecast the Fed will raise rates by 50 basis points in September, with the risks skewed towards a higher peak.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI dropped 1.2% with most of its stocks in negative territory including Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA, which was down 1.4%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI finished 0.3% lower, hit by a 1.2% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

Emaar Properties said on Saturday it is selling fashion e-commerce venture Namshi to Noon, an e-commerce company backed by Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar and Saudi Arabian sovereign fund the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Emaar said in a bourse filing its board has in principle approved the sale, which values Namshi at $335.2 million, as a divestment to a related party.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI fell 0.4%, with telecoms firm e& ETISALAT.AD, formerly known as Emirates Telecommunications Group, dropping 1%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI reversed early losses to edge 0.1% higher, helped by a 0.9% rise in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

However, the index's gains were limited by a 1.2% fall in Saudi Aramco 2222.SE as the oil giant went ex-dividend.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 declined 0.9%, with top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA retreating 2.1%.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI firmed 0.1% to 12,560 ABU DHABI .FTFADGI fell 0.4% to 10,041 DUBAI .DFMGI down 0.3% to 3,408 QATAR .QSI dropped 1.2% to 13,801 EGYPT .EGX30 lost 0.9% to 10,246 BAHRAIN .BAX was up 0.1% to 1,900 OMAN .MSX30 gained 0.3% to 4,617 KUWAIT .BKP added 0.5% to 8,659

