MIDEAST STOCKS-Most indexes in Gulf gain on stimulus hopes

March 18 (Reuters) - Most Gulf bourses rose on Wednesday, underpinned by gains in financial stocks, on hopes that a hefty helping of stimulus measures from regional policymakers could limit the blow from the coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI advanced 1.3%, with most of the banks trading in positive territory. National Commercial Bank 1180.SE and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gained 3.9% and 1.2%, respectively.

Saudi Arabia, which chairs the Group of 20 major economies, announced an extraordinary virtual leaders summit next week "to put forward a coordinated set of policies to protect people and safeguard the global economy."

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI gained as much as 3.2% in early trade, boosted by a 8.9% surge in Emirates Integrated Telecommunications DU.DU and a 1.7% rise in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

On Tuesday, ratings agency Moody's Investor Service said United Arab Emirates' (UAE) support scheme will soften the fallout from the pandemic on the economy and banks.

The UAE last week announced a $27-billion plan to counter the outbreak's economic impact.

"Support measures will limit UAE banks likely material asset quality deterioration due to the coronavirus outbreak," Moody's said.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI rose 3% before giving up gains to trade 0.1% higher. Telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD leapt 6.9%, while Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD gained 2.8%.

The United Arab Emirates central bank has introduced measures to protect bank funds belonging to dormant customers, it said in a statement.

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, meanwhile, reduced the daily maximum decline of shares to 5% from 10% earlier.

Qatar's index .QSI added 1.1%, extending gains to a fourth straight session, with the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA rising 2.8% and lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA ticking up 1%.

On Sunday, Qatar said it would ban non-Qataris from entering the country for two weeks as of Wednesday and announced measures to support the economy including providing 75 billion riyals ($20.60 billion) in financial incentives to the private sector.

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

