MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf stocks slip on downbeat IMF forecast; Qatar ticks higher

July 14 (Reuters) - Most of the major Middle East stock markets eased on Tuesday, after International Monetary Fund revised its growth projections downwards for the region due to the double blows of lower oil prices and the coronavirus crisis.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit sectors such as tourism and trade, while low oil prices and crude production cuts have strained the finances of regional oil exporters and impacted remittances.

The benchmark index .TASI in Saudi Arabia slipped 0.3%, with Samba Financial Group 1090.SE losing 1% and Mobile Telecommunications 7030.SE sliding 5.7%.

The telecoms firm reported a net profit of 59 million riyals ($15.73 million) in the second-quarter, down from 130 million riyals a year earlier.

Shares in the United Arab Emirates, where key sectors such as tourism and transport are sharply hit by the outbreak, were on course to extend losses from the previous session.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 0.8%, weighed down by a 1.1% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 0.8% decrease in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

The Abu Dhbai index .ADI eased 0.6%, as the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD lost 0.7%, whereas telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD was down 0.8%.

In Qatar, the index .QSI edged up 0.1%, helped by an 8.1% surge in Qatar Aluminium's stock QAMC.QA and a 0.2% increase in shares of lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA.

The lender reported a net profit of 1.08 billion riyals ($296.70 million) in the first-half, an increase of 0.5% compared to the same period last year.

($1 = 3.7508 riyals)

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)

