MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf stocks rise in line broader Asian gains

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Tuesday, tracking Asian shares higher, with the Saudi benchmark index set to snap a four-day losing streak.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 1.2%, following a rebound in the final trading hour in New York as investors priced in an expected hefty interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday. MKTS/GLOB

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI advanced 1.1%, on track to end four sessions of losses, buoyed by a 0.9% rise in Retal Urban Development Company 4322.SE.

Retal said on Tuesday it signed a sub-development agreement with National Housing Company to develop 759 housing units with a total estimated cost of 864 million riyals ($229.85 million).

Saudi Arabia's July crude oil exports gained for a second-straight month to their highest in more than two years, data from the Joint Organisation Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Monday.

Saudi Arabia's exports rose 2.5% to 7.38 million barrels per day (bpd) in July - highest since April 2020 - from 7.20 million bpd in June.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 0.6%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU climbing 1.7%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI edged 0.1% higher, helped by 0.6% rise in International Holding Co (IHC) IHC.AD, after the conglomerate said it decided to acquire 15% stake in Burjeel Holdings through unit.

The Qatari index .QSI leapt 1.3%, with 19 of the 20 stocks on the index in the black including the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, which was up 1.9%.

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, steadied on concerns that further U.S. interest rate hikes this week to tame inflation will curb economic growth and fuel demand in the world's biggest oil consumer. O/R

($1 = 3.7590 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

