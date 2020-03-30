MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf stocks retreat on fears of prolonged shutdowns

March 30 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets traded lower on Monday, driven down by banks, on heightened fears that the global coronavirus shutdown could last months.

More than 720,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and nearly 34,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI retreated 2%, as top lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD slid 3.7%, while Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD declined 3.3%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 1.1%, with its largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU losing 1.4% and Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU easing 0.8%.

On Saturday, the United Arab Emirates, which reported 570 infections, extended a nightly curfew to April 5.

Dubai, the region's business and tourism hub and a major air transit centre, announced more incentives to protect an economy which has been hit hard by global travel disruptions and the closure of most public venues in the UAE.

In Qatar, which recorded its first death from the infection over the weekend, the index .QSI fell 0.9%. Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA lost 1.8% and Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's largest lender, was down 1%.

The Gulf state on Saturday reported its first virus-related death, a Bangladeshi resident. The majority of the 634 cases in Qatar are among migrant labourers, where foreigners make up most of the work force.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI, however, traded flat. Arab National Bank 1080.SE gained 2.4%, while Saudi Arabia Fertilizers 2020.SE was down 1.9%.

The kingdom halted entry and exit into Jeddah on Sunday, expanding lockdown rules as it reported four new coronavirus deaths.

