MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf stocks gain on higher oil prices, firm Asian shares

April 14 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Tuesday, in line with gains in oil prices and Asian shares, after some countries tried to restart their economy by partly lifting restrictions aimed at containing the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent futures LCOc1 rose 22 cents, or 0.7%, to $31.96 a barrel by 0748 GMT after settling 0.8% higher on Monday. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI added 0.3%, with Saudi Telecom 7010.SE rising 1.2% and oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE gaining 0.2%.

On Monday, the kingdom's energy minister said effective global oil supply cuts would amount to about 19.5 million barrels per day taking into account the reduction pact agreed by OPEC+, pledges by other G20 nations and oil purchases into reserves.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI advanced 2.1%. Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU leapt 3.4%, while Emaar Properties EMAR.DU gained 2.5%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI rose 1.1%, driven by a 1.5% increase in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The United Arab Emirates central bank has urged commercial lenders to use the $70 billion-worth of capital and liquidity measures launched by the regulator to support the economy during the coronavirus outbreak.

Since the launch of the support scheme on March 14, the central bank has provided 10 billion dirhams ($2.72 billion) to banks in the form of zero-interest funding and over 61 billion dirhams in the form of lowered cash reserve requirements, it said in a statement late on Sunday.

The Qatari index .QSI traded 1.2% up, with all stocks on the index trading in the green. Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA rose 2.2%.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.