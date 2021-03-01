MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf stocks gain in early trade on bank boost

World Markets

A rally in banking shares lifted major Gulf stock markets early on Monday, with the Saudi index leading the gains.

Saudi's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.6%, recovering from its biggest intraday fall since February in the previous session.

Underpinning the gains, Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE climbed 1.2%, after proposing a 1 riyal per share dividend for 2020, and Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE advanced 1.2%.

In Qatar, the index .QSI firmed 0.5% and was on course for a third straight session of gains. Industries Qatar IQCD.QA rose 2.2%, while Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA was up 2.4%.

Dubai's index .DFMGI opened 0.2% higher, helped by a 0.9% rise in its largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and a 1.7% jump in developer Damac properties DAMAC.DU.

Damac in a statement said on Sunday that it concluded a vaccination drive against COVID-19 for its employees and their spouses across the company and its units.

Amanat Holdings AMANT.DU advanced 2.5% after the Dubai-listed healthcare firm said it bought long-term care firm Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center for an enterprise value of $232 million from private equity firm TVM Capital Healthcare.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI edged up 0.1%, with the Adnoc Distribution ADNOCDIST.AD gaining 2.9%.

Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

