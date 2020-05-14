MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf stocks fall as OPEC, IEA see lower oil demand

By Maqsood Alam

May 14 (Reuters) - Most stock markets across the oil-reliant Gulf region ended lower on Thursday, as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and International Energy Agency (IEA) estimated lower demand for crude in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

OPEC and IEA expect global oil demand to contract by 9.07 million barrels per day (bpd) and by 8.6 million bpd, respectively .

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI contracted 1.4%, with Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU falling 3.4% and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU shedding 1.2%.

The vice president of the United Arab Emirates said the country would review the structure and size of its government as part of its strategy for dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI slipped 0.1%, as petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE dropped 2.2% and Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE retreated 3.3%.

The latter, after trading hours, reported a 25.6% decline in its first-quarter net profit to 682 million riyals ($181.58 million).

However, the index's fall was cushioned by gains at National Commercial Bank 1180.SE and Saudi British Bank 1060.SE, which were up 1% and 2.5%, respectively. Oil giant Saudi Aramco 222.SE added 0.2%, aided by a drop in U.S. crude stocks and an IEA forecast for lower global stockpiles in the second half of the year.

The Qatari index .QSI slipped 0.8%, with Industries Qatar IQCD.QA declining 2.9% and Qatar Insurance QINS.QA shedding 4.8%.

Bucking the trend, Abu Dhabi's index .ADI ended 0.2% higher, helped by a 2.8% rise in telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD, while gains were capped by a 0.9% fall in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD. The United Arab Emirates' largest lender said on Tuesday it has $73.2 million of exposure to agri-trader Phoenix Commodities and related entities, which amassed more than $400 million in potential trading losses and recently filed for liquidation.

Outside the Gulf, the Egyptian index EGX.30 closed down 1.1%, pressured by a 6.5% fall in El Sewedy Electric SWDY.CA. El Sewedy plunged 8.8% in the previous session after reporting a more than 50% decline in first-quarter net profit.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI eased 0.1% to 6,717 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI was up 0.2% to 4,067 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 1.4% to 1,894 points

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.8% to 8,735 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 1.1% to 10,287 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.7% to 1,241 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.7% to 3,422 points

KUWAIT

.BKP lost 0.2% to 5,025 points

($1 = 3.7560 riyals)

