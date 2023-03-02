MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf stocks extend rebound; Dubai falls on oil, rate hike worries

March 2 (Reuters) - Most Gulf equities extended their rebound on Thursday, with Saudi Arabia outperforming peers in the region, while Dubai shares fell after oil prices retreated amid concerns further U.S. interest rate hikes.

While investors mostly foresee the Federal Reserve raising rates by 25 basis points at its next meeting later this month, expectations of a larger 50 basis points hike have increased.

The probability that the Fed's policy rate could peak above 5.5% stood at 53%, compared with 41.5% on Feb. 28, according to CME Fed tool. The rate is currently set in 4.5% to 4.75% range.

Crude prices — a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets — eased on Thursday with Brent crude LCOc1 sliding 0.3% to $84.08 at 0839 GMT.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI jumped 1.1%, a third positive day for the index, boosted by gains in almost all the sectors. Banks were among the top gainers.

Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, the world's largest Islamic bank by market value, and Riyad Bank 1010.SE, jumped 2.5% and 2.9%, respectively.

Oil giant and index heavyweight Saudi Aramco 2222.SE rose nearly 1%.

Aramco agreed to take a minority stake in a new powertrain engine company that French car maker Renault SA RENA.PA and China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd 0175.HK plan to set up jointly.

Among other stocks, National Shipping Company Of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) 4030.SE climbed 2.4% after signing worth about 1.53 billion riyals ($407.70 million) agreement with shareek program to support gas transportation sector

Utility firm ACWA Power 2082.SE jumped 2.9% after reporting more than double in annual profit to 1.54 billion riyals ($410.36 million).

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI gained 0.3%, led by a nearly 1% jump in UAE's top lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD (FAB).

The Qatari stock index .QSI also rose 0.4%, extending gains third straight session, as most of the constituent stocks traded higher, with Energy and financial stocks were among the top boosts.

Oil and gas services firm Qatar Fuel QFLS.QA jumped 3.7% and heavyweight Commercial Bank COMB.QA hiked 0.8%.

But Dubai's main share index .DFMGI fell 0.3%, dragged down by its real estate and financial stocks.

Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU declined dived 0.5%, while top lender Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU was down 0.7%.

($1 = 3.7528 riyals)

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

