MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf stocks extend losses; Saudi bucks the trend

By Ateeq Shariff

March 31 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets declined on Tuesday, as investors remained worried by the chronic weakness of oil prices and lockdowns across much of the world, while Saudi Arabia bucked the trend.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up 3.1% at $23.46 a barrel by 1206 GMT after closing on Monday at $22.76, its lowest finish since November 2002.

Global oil refiners, meanwhile, have cut their throughput because of the slump in demand for transportation fuel, with European refineries slashing output by at least 1.3 million barrels per day, sources told Reuters.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 1%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU losing 4.7%, while sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU was down 1.1%.

In Abu Dhbai, the index .ADI slipped 0.3%, hurt by a 4.9% fall in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD.

However, the fall was cushioned by gains at telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD, which traded 2% up.

The UAE has confirmed 611 coronavirus infections, with five deaths. It plans to open more drive-thru testing centres after the first was opened last week in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

The Qatari index .QSI retreated 0.9%, led by a 2.6% fall in Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA.

The total number of infections in the six Gulf Arab states stands at more than 3,700, with 18 deaths.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI advanced 2.1%. Saudi Telecom Company 7010.SE leapt 5.3% and National Commercial Bank 1180.SE closed down 2.4%.

The kingdom plans to boost its oil exports to 10.6 million barrels per day from May because the country is burning less oil for power generation and there is also lower domestic consumption, a Saudi energy ministry official said on Monday.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 added 0.8% with most of its stocks in positive territory including which El Sewedy Electric SWDY.CA, which rose 5.3%

Stock exchange data showed that Egyptian and Arab investors were net buyers of the stocks.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 2.1% to 6,505 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI eased 0.3% to 3,735 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 1% to 1,771 points

QATAR

.QSI fell 0.9% to 8,207 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.8% to 9,594 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX slipped 0.4% to 1,351 points

OMAN

.MSI dropped 0.6% to 3,448 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 1.6% at 5,199 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.