MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf stocks end higher as oil prices rise

By Ateeq Shariff

May 5 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Middle East gained on Tuesday, driven by rising oil prices amid hopes for a recovery in traffic and fuel demand as countries began to ease coronavirus lockdown measures.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures were up 7.5%, or $2.04, at $29.24 by 1155 GMT. O/R

The Saudi stock index .TASI rose 1.7%, led by a 2.3% gain in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 2.6% increase in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

On Monday, the latter said that its operations and supply chains were uninterrupted despite the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

The kingdom on Sunday started isolating an industrial area of the city of Dammam, in the oil-producing Eastern Province, where Aramco is headquartered, to curb the spread of coronavirus, state news agency SPA reported.

Elsewhere, Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services 4200.SE leapt 5.4% after reporting a marginal rise in quarterly net profit.

In Dubai, the benchmark .DFMGI added 0.4%, helped by a 1.1% gain in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

Separately, Uber Technologies' UBER.N subsidiary Careem said on Monday it was cutting 536 jobs this week, representing 31% of the Dubai-headquartered company's workforce.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI gained 1.6%, with the United Arab Emirates' largest bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, rising 3.1%.

Qatar's index .QSI ended 1.5% up, with 19 of 20 stocks on the index gaining, including petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA, which was up 3.8%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's index .EGX30 rose 1% as Commercial International Bank (COMI) COMI.CA closed up 1.3% despite reporting a 9% fall in first-quarter net profit. However, the lender posted a rise in net interest income.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 1.7% to 6,711 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 1.6% to 4,104 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI up 0.4% to 1,932 points

QATAR

.QSI added 1.5% to 8,800 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 was up 1% to 10,188 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 0.2% to 1,298 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.2% to 3,493 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 1.8% at 5,274 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)

