MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf stocks end higher as oil prices firm; Saudi retreats

By Shamsuddin Mohd

March 28 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock indexes closed higher on Tuesday, as fears of a banking contagion eased, while rise in oil prices amid supply disruption risks and strong demand recovery in China also lifted sentiment.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for Gulf's financial markets - extended gains from the previous session amid supply disruption risks from Iraqi Kurdistan and hopes that turmoil in banking is being contained, with Brent crude futures LCOc1 gained 61 cents, 0.8%, to $78.73 a barrel by 1006 GMT. O/R

"Improving sentiment has benefited GCC stock markets where performances were in the red lately as receding concerns over the US and European banking sectors have brought some relief for investors," said Ahmed Negm, head of market research MENA at XS.com.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI climbed more than 2%, as 19 of the 20 constituent stocks ended higher.

Sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA jumped over 6%, its biggest gain in more than 3 years, while chemical makers Industries Qatar IQCD.QA was up 2.9%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 1.7%, after three days of losses, boosted by strong gains in banking and property stocks, with lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU rising 4.9% and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU increasing 4.8%.

Abu Dhabi's share index .FTFADGI also rose 0.4% after three consecutive sessions of declines, led by a 0.9% rise in UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 3.4% jump in Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI closed flat, as gains in healthcare sectors were offset by losses in financials, with Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE gaining 3.8% but Al rajhi Bank 1120.SE falling 1.5%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 slipped for a second day to close 0.3% lower, with index heavyweight Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA falling 3.9% and EFG Hermes HRHO.CA dipping 1.7%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI was flat at 10,468

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI up 0.4% to 9,457

DUBAI

.DFMGI climbed 1.7% to 3,384

QATAR

.QSI jumped 2.1% to 10,308

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.3% to 15,906

BAHRAIN

.BAX edged up 0.1% to 1,880

OMAN

.MSX30 rose 0.1% 4,859

KUWAIT

.BKP inched up 0.2% to 7,785

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((shamsuddin.mohd@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497252;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.