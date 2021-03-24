MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf stocks ease on Europe lockdowns, U.S. tax hike fears

By Ateeq Shariff

March 24 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Wednesday, tracking global equities as coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and potential U.S. tax hikes hit risk appetite.

"The concerns of a third COVID-19 wave in Europe is weighing down on demand expectations thus negatively affecting energy prices and oil prices which are particularly sensitive in the Gulf region," said James Campion, private banker at Ourea.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.3%, pressured by a 4.2% fall in Riyad Bank 1010.SE, which went ex-dividend.

However, insurer Alinma Tokio Marine 8312.SE surged about 10% after two of its major shareholders agreed not to transfer or dispose any of its shares for a five-year period.

In Dubai, the main share index .DFMGI retreated 0.7%, with top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU losing 1.4% and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU declining 1.1%.

Amid growing competition among Gulf states to position themselves for a post-oil future, Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum on Tuesday announced plans to restructure his government to make it more efficient.

Dubai's economy, which is the region's most diversified, was one of the hardest hit by the pandemic. S&P estimated that GDP contracted 10.8% last year.

But, in Qatar, the benchmark .QSI bucked the trend to finish 0.2% higher, helped by a 1.2% rise in the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rebounded 2.2%, snapping seven sessions of losses.

Commercial International Bank COMI.CA, the country's top lender, gained 2%, while tobacco monopoly Eastern Company EAST.CA jumped 6%.

So far this month Egypt's index has lost over 7%, whereas in the past few sessions the bourse's sharp declines were attributed to individual traders' activities.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI fell 0.3% to 9,464 ABU DHABI .ADI added 0.2% to 5,745 DUBAI .DFMGI lost 0.7% to 2,515 QATAR .QSI rose 0.2% to 10,213 EGYPT .EGX30 added 2.2% to 10,702 BAHRAIN .BAX dropped 0.1% to 1,464 OMAN .MSI down 0.6% to 3,713 KUWAIT .BKP eased 0.1% to 6,339

