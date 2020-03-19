MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf stocks drop as stimulus measures fade; Saudi up

March 19 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf traded lower on Thursday as emergency central bank measures in the region failed to halt panic selling, though Saudi Arabia bucked the trend.

Gulf banks are losing out on a critical earnings quarter with the coronavirus outbreak, as deals and lending activity come to a near standstill ahead of a lull that starts with the fasting month of Ramadan in April and extends into summer.

So far, the region has reported over 1,200 cases of the virus with Bahrain recording the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) first death from the disease.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 1.6%, driven by a 4.9% fall in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 1% decrease in Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

Elsewhere, the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) only listed airline Air Arabia AIRA.DU slid 4.7%, as the stock traded ex-dividend, bringing year-to-date losses to over 37%.

The UAE imposed sweeping entry restrictions meant to curb the coronavirus, barring residents currently outside the country from returning for at least two weeks and pausing issuance of new work permits and visas on arrival.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI lost 1.9%, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD declining 4% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD falling 2%.

The latter on Wednesday said it will introduce a wide range of measures from April 2 to help over 1.2 million retail and thousands of small-and-medium business customers.

The Qatari index .QSI fell 1.7%. Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA plunged 7.5% to become top loser on the index, as the lender traded ex-dividend.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 1.6%, extending gains for a third session. Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE added 1.7%, while oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE was up 1.4%.

Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry said on Wednesday it had directed national oil company Saudi Aramco to keep supplying crude oil at a record rate of 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd) over the coming months.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up $1.06 cents, or 4.3% at $25.94 a barrel by 0730 GMT, having earlier surged as high as $27.19.

($1 = 3.7512 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

