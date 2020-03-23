MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf stocks decline as region self-isolates against virus

By Ateeq Shariff

March 23 (Reuters) - Most bourses in the Gulf extended losses on Monday, as a rising number of lockdowns in the region and elsewhere to contain the spread of the coronavirus intensified fears of a deep global recession.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI declined 3.8%, pressured by a 5% plunge in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU. Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU dropped 3.2%.

The UAE, the region's tourism and business hub, said it would suspend all passenger flights and airport transit for two weeks to help rein in the virus. [nL4N2BG01A ]

The decision takes effect in 48 hours, with cargo and emergency evacuation flights exempted. Airline Emirates responded by saying it would temporarily suspend all passenger services for two weeks from March 25.

The country's only listed airline Air Arabia AIRA.DU closed 5% lower, bringing year-to-date losses to over 43%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI retreated 3.1%, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD shedding 3.1%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 2.9%, led by a 8.3% slump in Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE and including a 1.1% fall in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

The kingdom imposed a nationwide curfew starting on Monday after reporting a jump of almost a quarter in coronavirus cases.

The six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council has recorded more than 1,700 infections and four deaths from the virus. Saudi Arabia is most affected, with 511 confirmed cases.

In Qatar, which has recorded 494 cases of the virus, the index .QSI tumbled 3.9%.

Last week, the country announced measures to support the economy including providing 75 billion riyals ($20.5 billion) in financial incentives to the private sector.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 bucked the trend, advancing 3% and gaining for a third session. El Sewedy Electric SWDY.CA leapt 7.8% and Telecom Egypt ETEL.CA was up 8.5%.

Egypt will allocate 20 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.27 billion) to support the stock exchange, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Sunday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI down 2.9% to 5,990 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI fell 3.1% to 3,442 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI slid 3.8% to 1,714 points

QATAR

.QSI lost 3.9% to 8,258 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 3% to 10,047 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX eased 0.4% to 1,389 points

OMAN

.MSI was flat at 3,567 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.9% at 4,948 points

($1 = 15.7790 Egyptian pounds)

($1 = 3.6572 Qatar riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

