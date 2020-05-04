MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf stocks decline; Aramco aids Saudi

By Ateeq Shariff

May 4 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stocks ended lower on Monday, with the United Arab Emirates leading losses, as financials and real estate shares took a hit from the ongoing coronavirus crisis, while gains in oil giant Aramco helped the Saudi index buck the trend.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI ended 1.1% down, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU losing 2.7% and its unit Emaar Malls EMAA.DU shedding 4.1%.

On Thursday, Moody's changed the outlook for the two companies to negative from stable, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dubai real estate sector has for years struggled with oversupply and sluggish economic growth.

However, the index's fall was cushioned by a 2.6% leap in Islamic Arab Insurance (Salama) SALAMA.DU following an increase in foreign ownership limit to 49% from 25% earlier.

Separately, the World Expo awarding body is to formally approve a one-year postponement of Expo 2020 Dubai after more than two-thirds of member states voted in favour of the delay, the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) said on Monday.

Expo 2020 Dubai is now set to take place from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, roughly a year later than initially planned.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI retreated 1.7%, driven down by a 2.3% fall in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 3.7% slide in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI reversed earlier losses to close 0.2% up. Oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE gained 1.7% despite Credit Suisse slashing price target to 26.7 riyals from 28 riyals, while Yanbu National Petrochemicals 2290.SE advanced 5.4%.

Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) 2010.SE, the world's fourth-biggest petrochemicals company, reported a net loss in the first quarter, which it blamed on impairment losses on assets and lower demand for its products in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the stock ended flat.

In Qatar, the index .QSI slipped 0.2%, hurt by a 1.4% fall in petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 lost 1.2%, as Commercial International Bank COMI.CA dropped 1%, while Qalaa Holding CCAP.CA declined 4.4% after posting a fourth-quarter loss.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI edged up 0.2% to 6,596 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI declined 1.7% to 4,0.8 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 1.1% to 1,925 points

QATAR

.QSI eased 0.2% to 8,668 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 1.2% to 10,082 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX retreated 0.8% to 1,301 points

OMAN

.MSI dropped 1.1% to 3,500 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was down 1.3% at 5,182 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.