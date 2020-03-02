MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf stocks close higher on stimulus hopes; Qatar slides

By Ateeq Shariff

March 2 (Reuters) - Middle Eastern stocks ended higher on Monday, a day after witnessing steep declines, as hopes of global interest rate cuts offset fears of damage to demand from the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week's wide losses led financial markets to price in policy responses from the U.S. Federal Reserve to the Bank of Japan, which indicated on Monday it would take necessary steps to stabilise financial markets.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI closed up 2.5%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rising 3.3%.

Air Arabia AIRA.DU, the country's only listed airline, jumped 6.2% to become the top gainer. The airliner registered heavy losses the previous few days, following suspension of all flights to and from Iran until further notice over coronavirus fears.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI added 0.8%, supported by a 1.7% gain in the UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The central bank of the United Arab Emirates on Saturday advised banks to reschedule loans and reduce fees and commissions as part of measures to mitigate the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASIshed early gains to close 0.1% up, off its intra-day high of 3%. Jabal Omar Development 4250.SE rose 3%, while oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE was up 0.5%.

Kuwait's index .BKP soared 6.3%, a day after posting its biggest ever fall.

Egypt's index .EGX30 increased 0.6%, led by a 6.6% surge in Egypt Kuwait Holding EKHO.CA.

On Sunday, Egypt introduced exceptional measures to make it easier for listed companies to buy treasury stocks, a move aimed at supporting the stock market following a sharp fall in world markets in the past few days.

The Qatari index .QSI, which traded after a day's break, dropped 2.9%. The Middle East's second-biggest petrochemicals company by market value Industries Qatar IQCD.QA slumped 8.2%, its biggest intraday fall since January 2015.

Qatar, which temporarily restricted entry to visitors from Egypt, discovered two more cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total to three.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI up 0.1% to 7,349 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 0.8% to 4,763 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 2.5% to 2,537 points

QATAR

.QSI slid 2.9% to 9,216 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.6% to 12,290 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 2.3% to 1,641 points

OMAN

.MSI was flat at 4,081 points

KUWAIT

.BKP leapt 6.3% to 6,371 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

