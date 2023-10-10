MIDEAST-STOCKS-Most Gulf shares rise on dovish Fed tone; Mideast in focus

By Md Manzer Hussain

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf advanced on Tuesday as U.S. rate worries eased, while investors kept their focus on raging conflict in the Middle East after a surprise attack by Hamas militants on Israel over the weekend.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by policy decisions by the Fed because most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI bounced back from an eight-session losing streak and closed 0.6% higher, lifted by gains in energy, finance and IT sectors.

The world's top oil exporter Saudi Aramco 2222.SE surged 1.2% and Riyad Bank 1010.SE shot up 5.1%.

Among the gainers, Saudi Arabian Mining 1211.SE and Elm Company 7203.SE climbed 2.1% and 1.8% respectively.

The Qatari index .QSI inched up 0.2%, snapping four- session straight losses, supported by a 1.1% rise in Industries Qatar IQCD.QA and 0.7% gain in Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA.

QNB, the region's largest lender, reported a nearly 8% rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday after market hours.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI recouped much of its losses to end 0.1% lower after it slumped 2.6% a day earlier, the sharpest fall since June last year.

The real estate developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rose 2.3% and Tecom Group TECOM.DU added 1.9%.

However, the emirate's largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU sank 2.3% and Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp EMPOWER.DU dropped 3.2%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI retreated for a fifth consecutive session and ended 0.2% lower, with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution ADNOCDIST.AD falling 1.7% and the UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD dropping 1.5%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 was up for a second session and ended 1.6% higher with almost all its stocks in positive territory.

Misr Fertilizers Production MFPC.CA shot up 10.9% and Eastern Co EAST.CA surged 5.4%.

Meanwhile, investors continued to monitor developments in the conflict in Middle East, with Israel on Tuesday saying it had re-established control over the Gaza border.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.6% to 10,640

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.4% to 7,267

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.2% to 98,52

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 1.6% to 19,724

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.1 to 1,943

OMAN

.MSX30 was up 0.4% to 4,768

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.2% to 9,614

DUBAI

.DFMGI was down 0.1% to 4,051

