MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf shares ease, but weekly gains intact

By Aby Jose Koilparambil

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian and United Arab Emirates share indexes weakened on Thursday on lower oil prices but still held on to weekly gains, while Qatari and Egyptian stocks finished the week on a high.

Oil prices dipped as bullish signals from Chinese import data and U.S. crude oil stocks draws were outweighed by surging coronavirus cases in Europe and new lockdowns in China. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI edged down 0.2%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and oil behemoth Saudi Aramco 2222.SE easing 0.4% each. The index gained 1.9% on the week.

Saudi Arabian inflation rose to 3.4% in 2020, lifted by the tripling of value-added tax last year as the kingdom sought to boost state revenues hit by the coronavirus crisis and lower oil prices.

Property stocks weighed on Dubai's main index .DFMGI with the benchmark dropping for the first time this week, by 0.7%.

Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU was the worst performer, slipping 1.5%, while Damac Properties DAMAC.DU and Emaar Malls EMAA.DU lost 3.4% and 1%, respectively.

The index, however, posted its second successive weekly gain with a rise of almost 3.0%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark .ADI lost 0.5%, also its first blip during the week and only the second time it has slipped out of the 10 trading days in the new year. It was up nearly 2% on the week.

The country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD fell 0.4% on Thursday, while telecoms major Etisalat ETISALAT.AD was down 0.6%.

In Qatar, the main index .QSI firmed 0.4%, supported by a 4.3% gain in Qatar Industries IQCD.QA and 0.9% increase in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA. It was also up around 2% on the week.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's index .EGX30 added 0.6%, mainly driven by a 5.7% rise in tobacco firm Eastern Co EAST.CA, for a weekly gain of 4.6%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI lost 0.2% to 8,899

ABU DHABI

.ADI fell 0.5% to 5,267

DUBAI

.DFMGI shed 0.7% to 2,702

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.4% to 10,914

EGYPT

.EGX30 firmed 0.6% to 11,453

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.5% to 1,459

OMAN

.MSI lost 0.9% to 3,639

KUWAIT

.BKP gained 0.4% to 6,183

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.