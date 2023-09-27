MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf shares drop in early trade, Saudi gains

By Md Manzer Hussain

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf were down in early trade on Wednesday as worries over higher interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve continued to dent investor sentiment.

The Fed last week held its policy rate steady in a range of 5.25%-5.50%, but most policymakers signaled they believe one more interest-rate hike by the end of the year will likely be appropriate.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed policy decisions because most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI was down 0.5% in early trade with Emaar Properties EMAR.DU dropping 1% and Emirates Central Cooling Systems EMPOWER.DU sliding 1.1%.

The emirate's largest lender Emirates NBD In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI fell 0.2%, weighed down by a 0.2% loss in conglomerate International Holding Company IHC.AD and 1.5% drop in Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD. The UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD shed 0.4% and 0.8%, respectively. In Qatar, the benchmark .QSI edged down 0.2% with Qatar Navigation QNNC.QA falling 2.6% and Ooredoo QPSC ORDS.QA dropping 1%. Among the losers, Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and Commercial Bank COMB.QA slipped 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively. Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI was up 0.3%, helped by gains in most sectors with Sahara International Petrochemical Co 2310.SE surging 2.5% and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gaining 0.6%. (Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Sohini Goswami) ((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

