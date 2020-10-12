MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets up, NCB and Samba rise on potential merger

By Ateeq Shariff

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets ended higher on Monday with gains in National Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group supporting the Saudi index after the lenders signed a binding merger agreement.

The benchmark index .TASI in Saudi Arabia climbed 0.4%, with National Commercial Bank (NCB) 1180.SE rising 2% and Samba Financial Group 1090.SE jumping 2.6%

NCB, the kingdom's biggest lender, entered a binding merger agreement with smaller lender Samba Financial Group to create a combined entity with 837 billion riyals ($223 billion) in assets, NCB said on Sunday.

Low oil prices and weak economic growth are driving consolidation in the banking sector across the Gulf.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI rose 0.5%, led by a 1% increase in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 1.1% gain in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

Dubai's non-oil private sector expanded for a third consecutive month in September as it continued to see a modest improvement in business conditions, a survey showed on Sunday.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Dubai Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 51.5 in September from 50.9 in August.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI added 0.9%, buoyed by a 1.4% rise in the country's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

In Qatar, the index .QSI closed up 0.6%, as most of the stocks on the index were in positive territory including Qatar National Bank QNBA.CA, which advanced 1.3%.

On Sunday, the Gulf's largest lender fell 1.7% when it reported a roughly 18% decline in its third-quarter profit as it booked more loan loss provisions amid global economic uncertainty.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 added 0.3%, with Egypt Kuwait Holding EKHO.CA rising 2%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.4% to 8,545 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 0.9% to 4,533 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.5% to 2,235 points

QATAR

.QSI added 0.6% to 10,057 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.3% to 11,398 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX gained 0.4% to 1,479 points

OMAN

.MSI eased 0.2% to 3,584 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.1% at 6,439 points

($1 = 3.7510 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by David Clarke)

