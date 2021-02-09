MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets up in line with global stocks

By Ateeq Shariff

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday, mirroring global equities, with Saudi Arabia extending gains for a fourth consecutive session.

The MSCI All-Country World Index .MIWD00000PUS held broadly steady throughout the European morning, up 0.1% at a fresh record high.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf region's financial markets, also hit 13-month highs, helped by rising optimism about a pick up in fuel demand. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI climbed 1%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE rising 2.9%.

National Commercial Bank (NCB) 1180.SE, the country's largest lender, and Samba Financial Group 1090.SE advanced 1.5% and 2.6%, respectively.

Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority approved NCB's request to increase its capital to merge with Samba via a securities exchange offer.

The CMA gave the nod for NCB to increase its capital to 44.78 billion riyals ($11.94 billion) from 30 billion riyals, by issuing 1.48 billion ordinary shares.

Dubai's main share index .TASI edged up 0.2%, bolstered by a 2.2% rise in its largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and a 1.1% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

In Dubai, where a second wave of coronavirus infections threatens to upend a tourism boom, stocks ended four sessions of losses.

The Abu Dhabi the index .ADI closed 0.1% higher, supported by a 0.8% gain in First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD.

FAB, the largest lender in the United Arab Emirates, raised 750 million euros ($907.35 million) through the sale of five-year bonds on Tuesday, its debut euro-denominated issue, a document showed.

In Qatar, the index .QSI, however, closed 0.5% lower, weighed down by a 1.5% fall in Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA and a 0.8% decline in sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA.

Elsewhere, petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA eased 0.4%, following a drop in full year net profit.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 was down 0.7%, with the country's largest lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA falling 1.5%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI gained 1% to 8,893

ABU DHABI

.ADI added 0.1% to 5,663

DUBAI

.DFMGI up 0.2% to 2,647

QATAR

.QSI fell 0.5% to 10,445

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.7% to 11,448

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.3% to 1,464

OMAN

.MSI eased 0.3% to 3,566

KUWAIT

.BKP rose 0.3% to 6,240

($1 = 3.7510 riyals)

($1 = 0.8266 euros)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

