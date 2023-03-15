MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets turn south as Credit Suisse woes roil markets

By Ateeq Shariff

March 15 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf gave up early gains to end lower on Wednesday, tracking a decline in global shares, as renewed unease gripped markets after Credit Suisse's largest investor said it could not provide the Swiss bank with more financial assistance.

Saudi National Bank 1180.SE — the kingdom's biggest lender — acquired a stake of almost 10% last year after taking part in Credit Suisse's capital raising and committed to investing up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.63 billion).

Banking shares, which have been battered following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, resumed their sell-off as the Credit Suisse stock lost almost a quarter of its value, dropping to record lows.

Shares of Saudi National Bank retreated 2.7%, hitting their lowest since February 2021.

The lender lost almost $25 billion in market value since Oct. 27 after committing to invest in the embattled Credit Suisse.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI declined 1.6%, dragged down by a 2.9% slide in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2223.SE as the stock went ex-dividend, while Retal Urban Development Co 4322.SE fell 1.2%.

In Qatar, the index .QSI concluded 1% lower, as most of its constituents were in the negative territory, including Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA, which was down 5.8%.

The Abu Dhabi index .FTFADGI fell 0.7%.

Oil — a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets —extended losses, with Brent crude hitting a three-month low as unease over Credit Suisse spooked world markets, offsetting hopes of a Chinese oil demand recovery. O/R

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI, which advanced more than 1% in early trade, finished 0.2% higher, ending its six sessions of losses.

A shift in global sentiment after the fears that emerged from the fall of U.S. banks could lead the Dubai market into a recovery phase as investors return to the market, said Ahmed Negm, head of market research MENA at XS.com.

"At the same time, traders will remain attentive to the developments in global markets and central bank decisions this week and the next."

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 plunged 4.2%, with investment bank EFG Hermes HRHO.CA diving more than 12%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI lost 1.6% to 10,049

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.7% to 9,525

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.2% to 3,310

QATAR

.QSI dropped 1% to 10,114

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 4.2% to 14,724

BAHRAIN

.BAX eased 0.4% to 1,899

OMAN

.MSX30 down 0.6% to 4,898

KUWAIT

.BKP gained 0.9% to 7,900

($1 = 0.9214 Swiss francs)

($1 = 3.7555 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

