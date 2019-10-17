MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets track weakness in global peers

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Major Gulf stock markets fell on Thursday, in line with global equities, as weak U.S. retail sales stoked fears about the health of the world's biggest economy.

Global markets fell after data showed U.S. retail sales contracted in September for the first time in seven months, a potential sign that manufacturing-led weakness could be spreading to the broader economy. MKTS/GLOB

The Dubai index .DFMGI declined 1.4%, with the largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU sliding 3.8%.

The bank's board approved a capital increase via a rights issue of up to 6.45 billion dirhams ($1.76 billion), lower than 7.35-billion dirhams that the general assembly had decided in February this year.

Deyaar Development DEYR.DU fell 2.3% after it reported a sharp fall in its third-quarter profit compared with the same quarter a year earlier.

Air Arabia AIRA.DU extended gains from the previous session to rise 1.5%.

The airline and Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways on Wednesday said they had agreed to jointly set up a low-cost airline based in the United Arab Emirates' capital.

The Saudi market .TASI declined 0.2%, with Riyad Bank 1010.SE and Saudi Arabia Fertilizers 2020.SE falling 0.7% and 1.3%, respectively.

Basic Chemical Industries 1210.SE slid 2.3%.

The firm said it signed a letter of intent with a company to execute all construction works on a chlorine production project.

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi index .ADI slipped 0.5%, weighed by a 0.8% drop in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 0.4% fall in telecommunications firm Etilsalat ETISALAT.AD.

Qatari stocks .QSI dropped 0.3%, with Industries Qatar IQCD.QA shedding 0.8% and Qatar Fuel QFLS.QA losing 1.1%.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

