MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets track oil prices higher; Dubai at 8-year high

By Ateeq Shariff

July 4 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday, tracking oil prices, with the Dubai index at its highest in nearly eight years.

Prices of oil - which fuels the Gulf's economy - ticked higher as markets weighed supply cuts for August by top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia against a weak global economic outlook.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia said it would extend its voluntary output cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to August, while Russia and Algeria volunteered to lower their output and export levels for August by 500,000 bpd and 20,000 bpd respectively.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.6%, with Saudi Awwal Bank 1060.SE rising 3.4%, while Saudi Airline Catering Co 6004.SE surged 9.8% after it announced a contract with Red Sea Global Co valued at about 6.3 billion riyals ($1.7 billion).

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced 1.4% to hit its highest in nearly eight years, buoyed by a 3.9% jump in top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, which is trading near a record high.

Elsewhere, blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU edged 0.2% higher, hitting its highest since 2018.

The Dubai bourse extended its gains with traders reacting to an improved credit rating of Emaar Properties, as well as new economic efforts announced by the federal government, said Ahmed Negm, head of market research MENA at XS.com.

"Both events have boosted sentiment and could help propel the market to the upside," he said.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will set up a new federal ministry of investment to develop the Gulf state's investment strategy both globally and domestically, as it contends with growing economic competition from neighbours.

The ministry's aims would include stimulating the investment environment in the UAE and to make its legislation and procedures more competitive to attract global investment, Sheikh Mohammed said.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI was up 0.4%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 - which resumed trading after a five-session break - dropped 1.1%, hit by a 2% fall in top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI rose 0.6% to 11,619 ABU DHABI .FTFADGI up 0.2% to 9,583 DUBAI .DFMGI gained 1.4% to 3,931 QATAR .QSI added 0.7% to 10,254 EGYPT .EGX30 lost 1.1% to 17,466 BAHRAIN .BAX was up 0.1% to 1,958 OMAN .MSX30 rose 0.1% to 4,795 KUWAIT .BKP increased 1.3% to 7,957 ($1 = 3.7502 riyals) (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

