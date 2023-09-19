MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets track oil prices higher; Abu Dhabi flat

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Tuesday, tracking higher oil prices, although the Abu Dhabi index bucked the trend to trade flat.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - rose for a fourth consecutive session as weak U.S. shale output spurred further concerns about a supply deficit stemming from extended production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.3%, and was on course to end two sessions of losses, helped by a 1.1% increase in petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp 2010.SE and a 0.4% rise in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Monday defended OPEC+ cuts to oil supply, saying international energy markets need light-handed regulation to limit volatility.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE was up 0.3%.

Separately, the kingdom is in early talks with U.S. electric automaker Tesla TSLA.O to set up a manufacturing facility in the kingdom, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 0.3%, with top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU advancing 1.5% and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rising 0.6%.

In Qatar, the index .QSI rose 0.5%, as most of the stocks were in positive territory, including petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA, which was up 1%.

The Abu Dhabi index .FTFADGI, however bucked the trend to trade flat at 9,821.

