MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets track oil prices higher, Abu Dhabi falls

By Md Manzer Hussain

Jan 23(Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets closed higher on Monday, as oil prices climbed on robust demand outlook amid expectations of economic recovery in the world's top importer China, while Abu Dhabi bucked the trend.

Crude prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - extended last week's gains on Monday with Brent crude LCOc1 up 88 cents, or 1%, to $88.51 a barrel at 1247 GMT, their highest since November 18. O/R

The benchmark index .TASI in Saudi Arabia added 0.4%, lifted by gains in banking and energy sector stocks with oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE rising 1.7%, while the world's largest Islamic bank by market capitalization Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE jumped 1%.

Among other stocks, East Pipes Integrated Company For Industry 1321.SE surged 5.2% after it signed two separate contracts worth 569 million riyals ($151.5 million) on Sunday.

The Qatari index .QSI climbed 1.1%, extending its rally since Thursday with almost all its constituent stocks in positive territory.

The Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA continued its gains with a 3.3% rise and Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA rose 2.3%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI fell 0.3%, extending losses for four consecutive sessions. The country's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD dropped 2% and conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding ALPHADHABI.AD continued its slide since Wednesday, dropping 0.9%.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI lost 0.1%, dragged down by a decline in industrial and heavyweight real estate sectors, with Emirates Central Cooling Systems EMPOWER.DU falling 2.5% and toll operator Salik SALIK.DU dipping 2.6%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 added 0.4%, continuing its rally since Wednesday.

"The Egyptian stock market maintained its gains while the country continued to secure financing deals to cope with the impact of current global conditions", said Farah Mourad, Senior Market Analyst of XTB MENA.

Egypt has signed a $1.5 billion financing agreement with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation to fund its trading, including imports of energy products and essential commodities.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI rose 0.4% to 10,766 QATAR .QSI rose 1.1% to 11,025 EGYPT .EGX30 added 0.4% to 16,183 BAHRAIN .BAX flat 0.03% at 1,925 OMAN .MSX30 added 0.2% to 4,779 KUWAIT .BKP rose 1.4% to 8,181 ABU DHABI .FTFADGI fell 0.3% to 10,159 DUBAI .DFMGI lost 0.1% to 3,350 (Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.