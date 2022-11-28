MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets track oil prices, global shares lower

By Ateeq Shariff

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday, as investors tracked sluggish oil prices and global shares after rare protests in China against the country's zero-COVID curbs roiled sentiment.

Crude prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - fell close to their lowest this year as street protests against strict COVID-19 curbs in China, the world's biggest crude importer, stoked concern over the outlook for fuel demand.

China has stuck with President Xi Jinping's zero-COVID policy even as much of the world has lifted most restrictions.

Meanwhile, Group of Seven (G7) and European Union diplomats have been discussing a price cap on Russian oil of between $65 and $70 a barrel, with the aim of limiting revenue to fund Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine without disrupting global oil markets.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.5%, hit by a 2.8% fall in Retal Urban Development Co 4322.SE and a 2.6% decline in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 0.5%, weighed down by a 1.5% fall in top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and a 1.3% decrease in Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWAA.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the equities .FTFADGI retreated 1.2%, dragged down by a 3.9% fall in the country's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Europe's benchmark STOXX index .STOXX fell 0.9% in early trading after MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS fell 1.2% as COVID protests raised investors' concerns about growth implications for China.

The Qatari index .QSI dropped 0.9%, with Qatar Fuel Co QFLS.QA falling 2.5%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 dropped 0.7%, with top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA falling 0.8%.

Separately, Egypt's state grains buyer will be able to make international wheat purchases through a newly launched exchange that is also aimed at eliminating local price distortions, its chairman said.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.5% to 10,747

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI lost 1.2% to 10,406

DUBAI

.DFMGI down 0.5% to 3,287

QATAR

.QSI declined 0.9% to 11,630

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 0.7% to 12,917

BAHRAIN

.BAX ended flat at 1,866

OMAN

.MSX30 added 0.1% to 4,613

KUWAIT

.BKP dropped 0.7% to 8,432

