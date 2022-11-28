World Markets
FAB

MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets track oil prices, global shares lower

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE

November 28, 2022 — 08:41 am EST

Written by Ateeq Shariff for Reuters ->

By Ateeq Shariff

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday, as investors tracked sluggish oil prices and global shares after rare protests in China against the country's zero-COVID curbs roiled sentiment.

Crude prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - fell close to their lowest this year as street protests against strict COVID-19 curbs in China, the world's biggest crude importer, stoked concern over the outlook for fuel demand.

China has stuck with President Xi Jinping's zero-COVID policy even as much of the world has lifted most restrictions.

Meanwhile, Group of Seven (G7) and European Union diplomats have been discussing a price cap on Russian oil of between $65 and $70 a barrel, with the aim of limiting revenue to fund Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine without disrupting global oil markets.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.5%, hit by a 2.8% fall in Retal Urban Development Co 4322.SE and a 2.6% decline in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 0.5%, weighed down by a 1.5% fall in top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and a 1.3% decrease in Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWAA.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the equities .FTFADGI retreated 1.2%, dragged down by a 3.9% fall in the country's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Europe's benchmark STOXX index .STOXX fell 0.9% in early trading after MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS fell 1.2% as COVID protests raised investors' concerns about growth implications for China.

The Qatari index .QSI dropped 0.9%, with Qatar Fuel Co QFLS.QA falling 2.5%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 dropped 0.7%, with top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA falling 0.8%.

Separately, Egypt's state grains buyer will be able to make international wheat purchases through a newly launched exchange that is also aimed at eliminating local price distortions, its chairman said.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.5% to 10,747

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI lost 1.2% to 10,406

DUBAI

.DFMGI down 0.5% to 3,287

QATAR

.QSI declined 0.9% to 11,630

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 0.7% to 12,917

BAHRAIN

.BAX ended flat at 1,866

OMAN

.MSX30 added 0.1% to 4,613

KUWAIT

.BKP dropped 0.7% to 8,432

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FAB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.