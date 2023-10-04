MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets track oil, global shares lower

By Ateeq Shariff

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Wednesday tracking oil prices and global shares lower as investors bet that interest rates will remain persistently high, boding ill for the world economy.

A growing sense that interest rates in major economies will stay higher for longer to contain inflation, ever resilient U.S. economic data and a sharp unwinding of traders' positions for a bond rally have hit hard.

The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council's monetary policy is usually guided by the Federal Reserve's decision as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI fell 0.2%, hit by a 3.3% drop in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 2.1% decrease in Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp EMPOWER.DU.

The Dubai bourse retreated, recording some price corrections after hitting a new peak for the year, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

"The market could remain exposed to the downside to a certain extent as traders consider the concerns about the direction of monetary policy in the United States."

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI eased 0.2%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI declined 1%, as most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory including oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE, which was down 0.7%.

Oil, which fuels the Gulf economy, fell as pledges by Saudi Arabia and Russia to continue crude output cuts to the end of 2023 were offset by demand fears stemming from macroeconomic headwinds.

The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) online meeting on Wednesday kept the group's output policy unchanged, two sources said while the meeting was underway.

According to Takieddine, the Saudi stock market could extend losses if oil prices continue to retreat.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI finished 0.8% lower, with almost all the stocks on the index closing in negative territory.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 gained 0.8%, snapping four sessions of losses.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI declined 1% to 10,840

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.2% to 9,824

DUBAI

.DFMGI down 0.2% to 4,192

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.8% to 10,187

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 0.8% to 19,873

BAHRAIN

.BAX gained 0.6% to 1,946

OMAN

.MSX30 down 0.1% to 4,733

KUWAIT

.BKP dropped 0.2% to 7,459

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.