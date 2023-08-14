News & Insights

World Markets

MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets track oil, Asian shares lower

Credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

August 14, 2023 — 04:02 am EDT

Written by Ateeq Shariff for Reuters ->

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Monday, tracking oil prices and Asian shares lower, with the Saudi index on course to snap a three-session rally.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - declined more than 1% as concerns about China's faltering economic recovery and a stronger dollar weighed against seven weeks of gains on tightening supply from OPEC+ output cuts.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUSlost 1.7% as China's property woes amplified the case for serious stimulus even as Beijing seems deaf to the calls.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.3%, on course to snap three sessions of gains, with Saudi Awwal Bank 1060.SE retreating 2.4% as the lender traded ex-dividend.

Among other laggards, oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE fell 0.4%, while Saudi Arabian Mining Co 1211.SE declined 1% following a steep fall in second-quarter profit.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI eased 0.2%, with utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWAA.DU losing 0.8%.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI dropped 0.1%, with the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA falling 1%.

Separately, the foreign reserves of the central bank of Qatar reached 241.6 billion Qatari riyals ($66.32 billion) at the end of July - the bank said in a statement on Sunday.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI, however, bucked the trend to trade 0.3% higher. ($1 = 3.6430 Qatar riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.