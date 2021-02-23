MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets track oil, Asian shares higher

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf region rose in early trade on Tuesday, tracking gains in oil prices and Asian shares, with Dubai benchmark index on track to snap five sessions of losses.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf region's financial markets, jumped more than $1 on a tight global supply outlook and an approaching meeting of top crude producers is expected to keep output largely in check. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.8%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE increasing 1.5%, while petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE was up 1.7%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced 1.1%, outperforming the peers, boosted by a 2.2% gain in its largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU.

Among others, blue-chip developers Emaar Properties EMAR.DU climbed 1.1%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI edged up 0.2%, with Emirates Telecommunications Group (Etisalat) ETISALAT.AD rising 1%.

Etisalat's board recommended a total dividend of 1.2 dirhams per share for the year 2020, including a special dividend of 40 fils per share after the telco canceled its share buy-back program.

The index's gains, however, were capped by losses at the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The Qatari index .QSI rose 0.3%, a day after it saw biggest intraday fall in ten months.

Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's largest lender by assets, gained 2.3%, while Sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA traded 1.6% higher.

