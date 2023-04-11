MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets track global shares higher

By Ateeq Shariff

April 11 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday, tracking a rise in global shares as traders held onto hope that interest rates will soon peak and fall later this year.

The Saudi bourse, however, extended losses on profit taking.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI advanced 1%, buoyed by a 1.1% rise in top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and a 1.2% increase in Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWAA.DU following shareholder approval to distribute a one-time special dividend of 3.34 fils per share.

The publication of improving business conditions figures in Dubai boosted the stock market. The local economy continued to progress month over month, providing suitable conditions for local stocks to thrive, said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst at XTB MENA.

"As a result, the main index could test this year's peak and could record new highs."

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI added 0.1%. The Qatari index .QSI was up 0.4%, with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA rising 1%.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - steadied as Chinese inflation data pointed to persistently weak demand, but a softer dollar and hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease up on its policy tightening after a key U.S. inflation report this week provided support.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.5%, weighed down by a 0.8% decrease in Retal Urban Development Co 4322.SE and a 1.2% decline in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

According to Mourad, traders in the Saudi market fueled some price corrections after the main index surpassed its previous peak.

"However, the main index could return to the upside thanks to strong local fundamentals and a more positive sentiment among local investors."

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 advanced 1.4%, as most of the stocks on the index were in positive territory including tobacco monopoly Eastern Company EAST.CA, which was up 6.2%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.5% to 10,849

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI up 0.1% to 9,511

DUBAI

.DFMGI advanced 1% to 3,444

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.4% to 10,273

EGYPT

.EGX30 leapt 1.4% to 17,012

BAHRAIN

.BAX eased 0.2% to 1,881

OMAN

.MSX30 rose 0.6% to 4,767

KUWAIT

.BKP added 1.2% to 7,645

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

