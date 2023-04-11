MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets track Asian shares, oil prices higher

April 11 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Tuesday, in line with Asian shares and oil prices, although the Saudi index was on course to extend losses on profit-taking.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 0.44%, boosted by investor optimism that the region's central banks will continue to pause or end interest rate increase cycles, whatever action the U.S. Federal Reserve takes.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.6%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU gaining 0.5% and top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU was up 0.8%.

Elsewhere, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWAA.DU advaced 1.2% after shareholders approved distribution of a one-time special dividend of 3.34 fils per share.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI added 0.1%.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - rose on expectations of potential economic stimulus by China, healthy demand in the rest of Asia and a drop in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI, which touched its peak for the year, fell 0.3%. Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE dropped 0.8%, while Retal Urban Development Co 4322.SE was down 0.3%.

Among other losers, Saudi Investment Bank 1030.SE retreated 1.8% as the lender traded ex-dividend.

The Qatari index .QSI climbed 0.3%, on course to end four sessions of losses, led by a 0.9% rise in Commercial Bank COMB.QA.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

