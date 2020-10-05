World Markets
MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets subdued, petrochemicals drag Saudi shares

Contributor
Ateeq Shariff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SATISH KUMAR

Most stock markets in the Gulf slipped in early trade on Monday, with losses in petrochemical shares weighing on the Saudi index.

The benchmark index .TASI in Saudi Arabia fell 0.7%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE falling 0.8% and petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE down 0.6%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 0.7%, dragged down by a 1% fall in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 1.4% decline in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI edged up 0.1%, supported by a 0.7% rise in aquaculture firm International Holding IHC.AD and 0.2% gain by the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The United Arab Emirates' non-oil private sector swung back to growth in September, a survey showed on Monday, but firms continued to shed jobs amid cash flow issues and concerns over renewed restrictions to contain coronavirus cases.

Last week, the UAE recorded its highest daily total of infections with 1,158 new cases, after a surge in daily infection numbers over the past two months that authorities have blamed on poor adherence to social distancing measures.

In Qatar, the index .QSI added 0.1%, with Qatar Insurance Company QINS.QA rising 2.1%.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

