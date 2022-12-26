MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets subdued on economic concerns; Dubai gains

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday, with modest trading volumes in the absence of many foreign investors due to the Christmas holidays.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI eased 0.1%, hit by 0.6% fall in Retal Urban Development Co 4322.SE. Tech firm Perfect Presentation 7204.SE however jumped 6.2% after it signed a strategic agreement with Huawei.

Last week, the MSCI index for EM equities .MSCIEF fell 1% as global risk-taking waned after better-than-expected U.S. economic data on Thursday fanned speculation of more aggressive monetary tightening in the world's largest economy.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, have their currencies pegged to the dollar, directly exposing the region to Federal Reserve policy moves.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 0.3%, ending three sessions of losses, helped by a 1.3% rise in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

Among other gainers, Islamic Arab Insurance (SALAMA) SALAMA.DU advanced 3.9%, after saying it is considering a proposal to acquire the insurance portfolio of Dubai Islamic Insurance and Reinsurance (Aman) DNIN.DU. Shares of Aman were up 2.3%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI dropped 0.5%, weighed down by a 1.4% slide in the country's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The benchmark index .QSI in Qatar - among the world's top exporters of liquefied natural gas - retreated 1.2%. Most stocks on the index were in negative territory including Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA, which was down 2.4%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 climbed 1.2%, with El Sewedy Electric SWDY.CA surging 8.1%.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI down 0.1% to 10,229 ABU DHABI .FTFADGI lost 0.5% to 10,253 DUBAI .DFMGI rose 0.3% to 3,327 QATAR .QSI dropped 1.2% to 10,785 EGYPT .EGX30 rose 1.2% to 14,560 BAHRAIN .BAX eased 0.1% to 1,858 OMAN .MSX30 was flat at 4,831 KUWAIT .BKP added 0.7% to 8,028 (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

