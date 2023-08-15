MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets subdued after China cuts rates

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Tuesday as investors mulled over China cutting key policy rates, the world's second largest economy, with the Saudi index on course to extend losses from the previous session.

China's central bank unexpectedly cut rates for the second time in three months on Tuesday, in a fresh sign that the authorities are ramping up monetary easing efforts to boost a sputtering economic recovery.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI eased 0.2%, on course to extend losses from the previous session, with Saudi Awwal Bank 1060.SE retreating 1.5%.

Separately, Saudi Arabia's annual inflation rate eased for a second consecutive month to 2.3% in July from 2.7% in June, government data showed on Tuesday.

In Qatar, the index .QSI dropped 0.5%, as most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory including petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA, which was down 1.9%.

However, Qatar Insurance The Gulf's largest insurer by market value reported a net profit of 324.5 million riyals ($89.07 million) for the period ending June 30, up from 96.8 million riyals year ago. In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI eased 0.1%. Dubai's main share index .DFMGI was flat. ($1 = 3.6430 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

