MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets stabilise after steep falls over Iran

By Ateeq Shariff

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Most major markets in the Middle East stabilised on Monday after steep declines in the previous session on U.S.-Iran tensions, with some eking out small gains on the day.

Tehran promised vengeance after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States would retaliate if Tehran struck back after the killing.

"Escalation encourages money to leave the region and reduces investment inflows, as an actual war would be devastating for regional economies," said Firas Modad, Middle East and North Africa director at IHS Markit.

"It also raises the price of oil, but not enough to plug the hole in the Saudi budget."

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI had fallen 2.4% on Sunday - the first day of trading after the attack in Baghdad - but edged back up 0.2% on Monday. Samba Financial Group 1090.SE increased 2.6% and Saudi British Bank 1060.SE climbed 2.8%.

Saudi Aramco 2222.SE eased 0.1% to 34.5 riyals ($9.20), hitting its lowest level since last month's market debut.

The Qatari index .QSI gained 1.2% on the day with 17 of its 20 stocks rising, including Industries Qatar IQCD.QA, which advanced 2.4% and Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, which closed 0.9% higher.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI ended 0.3% up with the United Arab Emirates' largest sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU rising 0.7% and Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU was up 0.4%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI lost 0.4%, weighed down by individual stock movements, particularly in the financial and property sectors. First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the country's largest lender, eased 0.8%, while Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD retreated 2.3%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 extended losses for a third day to close 0.5% down, hovering around a three-month low. Egypt Kuwait Holding EKHO.CA dropped 1.6%.

Stock exchange data showed that Egyptian investors were net-sellers of the stocks.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.2% to 8,206 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI lost 0.4% to 5,008 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.3% to 2,693 points

QATAR

.QSI rose 1.2% to 10,408 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.5% to 13,213 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX gained 0.5% to 1,584 points

OMAN

.MSI dropped 1% to 3,952 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.4% at 6,721 points

($1 = 3.7510 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.