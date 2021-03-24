MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets slip on Europe lockdowns, U.S. tax hike fears

March 24 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets fell in early trade on Wednesday, in line with Asian shares, as coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and potential U.S. tax hikes hit risk appetite.

U.S. and European stock futures were also subdued in late Asian trading.

Saudi Arabia's benhcmark index .TASI dropped 0.4%, with Riyad Bank 1010.SE shedding over 3%, while Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE was down 0.5%.

However, insurer Alinma Tokio Marine 8312.SE surged about 9% after two of its major shareholders agreed not to transfer or dispose any of its shares for a five-year period.

In Dubai, the main share index .DFMGI eased 0.6%, hit by a 1% fall in Sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and a 0.6% decrease in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

Amid growing competition among Gulf states to position themselves for a post-oil future, Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum on Tuesday announced plans to restructure his government to make it more efficient.

Dubai's economy, which is the region's most diversified, was one of the hardest hit by the pandemic. S&P estimated that GDP contracted 10.8% last year.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI eased 0.1%, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD losing 0.4%.

The Qatari index .QSI lost 0.1%, weighed down by a 2.4% fall in Qatar Navigation QNNC.QA, a top Doha-based shipping and logistics group.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

